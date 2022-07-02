Journalist who went to court demanding a salary equal to that of Fátima Bernardes from Globo is out of the presenter’s ‘goodbye’

The journalist went to court against Globo and asks for recognition of the bond as an employee.

247 – Fátima Bernardes’ partner for seven years, between 2012 and 2019, Lair Rennó was left out of the meeting’s presenter’s farewell. In addition to being prevented from appearing on the station because he currently works at Record, the journalist has filed a lawsuit against Globo and asks for recognition of the bond as an employee and also expects to receive the equivalent of Fátima Bernardes’ salary for the times he replaced her in charge of the program. The report is from the TV News portal.

Lair Rennó and Fátima Bernardes (Photo: Playback/Instagram) Reproduction / Instagram

Rennó started at the Meeting as a spokesperson for viewers, showing photos, videos and comments from the program on the internet. As of 2014, she began to analyze the topics covered in the attraction, either with the audience or with the guests. Andre Curvello started to occupy this space alone.

In June, the program by Fátima Bernardes showed remarkable moments of the Meeting in the last ten years and, this Friday (1st), it brought together reporters and partners in the studio who collaborated with the agendas along the way. Lair, however, was not named.

The journalist was dismissed in December 2019. On the occasion, Globo’s Communication limited itself to saying that he was saying goodbye after “20 years of a joint trajectory of success, affection and respect”.

Born in Belo Horizonte and graduated from PUC Minas Gerais, Lair Rennó began his career as a journalist at EPTV Sul de Minas de Varginha. After a stint at Rede Minas as editor-in-chief, he was hired as a reporter for Globo from Minas Gerais.

Shortly after, he was promoted to presenter of the newspapers Bom Dia Minas and Radar MG. In 2009, the journalist caught the attention of GloboNews for his young profile and was hired by the pay TV news channel, before migrating to Entretenimento.

In his farewell to Globo, he thanked Fátima Bernardes. “Fátima always says: ‘Daily and live is not for the weak’. She is right. She just forgot to say that beside her everything is softened, everything is lightness. By her side, you are always strengthened”, he declared. V

