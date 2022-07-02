Juliette explains relationship with Rodolffo and guarantees: ‘Very single’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Kadu Brandão 01.07.2022 Juliette performed in Salvador in the early hours of Friday (1st)

Juliette, singer and champion of “BBB 21”, performed at São João da Bahia in the early hours of this Friday (1st). Before going on stage, the artist took stock of her career and personal life with iG Gente.

After ex-BBB Rodolffo confirmed that he had an affair with Juliette, the singer explained how their relationship is going and assured that she is single. “Rodolfo is my friend. We made a song together and everything is fine. My heart is as it always was. Single”, Juliette told iG Gente.

Facing a marathon of shows, the champion of “BBB 21” needed care with her voice and body to fulfill her schedule. At São João da Thay, for example, Juliette had a treatment to unclog her nose before going on stage. “It was very difficult, I don’t know how these people put up with it. Because it’s a big deal. It attacked sinusitis with a change in the weather. It hurts my knee, it hurts all over and look, I only played seven shows. Imagine these people doing thirty. But I’m very happy “, he celebrated.

Upon arriving at the airport in Salvador, Juliette became a meme for carrying a child on her lap while the mother asked for the child back. The video went viral and the paraibana became the new “Nazaré”, from the soap opera “Senhora do Destino”. Juliette had fun with the meme and told how the story went.

“I thought it was great. I’m going to take that boy. I’m kidding. He ran, climbed on me and reached my ear: ‘go the other way’, as if to say ‘let’s run away’. Then I burst out laughing, his mother called for his son and I played. Salvador always has fun things”, he said with a laugh.

During the first show in Salvador, Juliette was acclaimed by the public at the Parque de Exposições, she made the square with the dancer and former É o Tchan Scheila Carvalho and heard shouts of support for the presidential candidate Lula (PT). In the repertoire, the singer presented hits from São João, songs from the eponymous EP and the new partnership with Claudia Leitte and Lucy Alves, “Dengo Meu”. In addition to Juliette, names such as Solange Almeida, Nattan and Calcinha Preta played on the stage at São João da Bahia.