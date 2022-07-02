Just sign! Brazilian giant sends Rodinei signing for 2023

The full-back’s contract with Fla goes until the end of the year

At the end of his contract with Flamengo, the 29-year-old side Rodinei is very close to exchanging Rio de Janeiro football for gaucho football in 2023. With a contract with the red-black giant until December this year, Flamengo has no plans facing a contract renewal and, thus, Rodinei will leave the team at zero cost.

Rodinei has been wearing Flamengo’s colors for a long time and, at the Rio club, he has had ups and downs. He has been a Flamengo player since 2016 and, in this time, his best moment was with Inter, a club that could be Rodinei’s next.

According to local sources, Internacional has advanced in interest to have Rodinei in 2023. Talks with the full-back and his staff have progressed in recent weeks and an agreement, at zero cost, tends to be sealed for next year. In fact, Rodinei can now sign a pre-contract with the Rio Grande do Sul club whenever he wants.

With the Inter shirt, Rodinei lived his best moment of his career. The side had his football loaned to the gaucho club for a season. At that time, the defender was the player with the most assists in Brazilian football.

More players can leave Flamengo

In addition to Rodinei, more names can leave Flamengo. The two Diegos, Ribas and Alves, are examples, in addition to Arão and other medallions from Dorival’s team.