Juventude vs Atlético-MG: where to watch, schedule, lineups

Juventude and Atlético-MG face each other today (2), for the 15th round of the Brazilian, at opposite times. The team from Rio Grande do Sul is in the relegation zone, with only two wins in the championship. Atlético-MG, on the other hand, has been undefeated for four games and is trying to close the gap to leader Palmeiras.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. In addition, the UOL Score Tracks the bids in real time.

Stadium and time

The game will be held at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS), at 4:30 pm (Brasília time).

Arbitration

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA-SP)

Auxiliaries: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Daiane Carolina Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)

Possible lineups

YOUTH: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Yuri Lima, Jadson and Óscar Ruiz; Chico, Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno. Coach: Umberto Louzer.

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Alonso, Rever and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otávio, Nacho; Ademir, Rubens and Hulk. Coach: Antonio Mohamed.

embezzlement

Juventude will not be able to count on defenders Vitor Mendes and Paulo Miranda, in addition to midfielder Marlon. All in the medical department.

Atlético-MG will not have Jair and Keno who are in the medical department. Zaracho, in transition, follows out.

how do they arrive

Juventude comes from a tie with São Paulo, by 0 to 0. In the Brasileirão. Galo, which shares the spotlight with Libertadores, drew 1-1 with Emelec for the continental tournament. For the Brazilian, the team beat Fortaleza, 3-2, in the last round.