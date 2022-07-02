Kia Sportage 2023 arrives in Brazil in two versions and more expensive than Jeep Compass | releases

The new generation of the Kia Sportage is about to be launched – Autoesporte has already tested the model . The medium SUV already appears on the Korean brand’s website still with the silhouette covered and without much information. However, the July price list released by the company takes away part of the mystery, including the most important information: the price .

The 2023 Sportage will be offered in two versions – both with a mild hybrid mechanical assembly comprising the engine 1.6 turbo 180 hp mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The auxiliary electrical system is identical to the Stonic and does not yield additional power or torque.

will be two versions: EX and EX Prestige. See the contents of each one and the prices below:

Serial items: multimedia center with 8-inch screen, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone digital air conditioning, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, heated steering wheel, remote start, blind spot alerts, lane departure with steering wheel correction and frontal collision and cross traffic.

EX Prestige – BRL 254,990

Serial items: same package as the EX plus 12.3-inch multimedia center, 19-inch wheels, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, induction cell phone charger, gear shifts by paddles on the steering wheel, swivel gear lever, adaptive speed controller, camera with projection of images in lane changes and emergency braking in intersections.

Kia Sportage is bigger than the Jeep Compass — Photo: Disclosure

autosport found that the first batch of the new Sportage arrived earlier than expected. Thus, Kia is already distributing the mid-size SUV to the network. The official launch, however, will only be at the end of July.

The fifth generation Sportage was released just over a year ago. With 4.55 meters long, 2.68 m wheelbase1.86 m wide and 1.65 m high, is a little bigger than the Jeep Compass. The trunk, in other markets, has 562 liters of capacity. The volume of the version sold in Brazil was not disclosed.

Sportage trunk holds more than 500 liters — Photo: Disclosure

As has often been the case with Kia models, the new Sportage draws attention (positively) for its bold design and technological.

The design inspiration is the electric EV6, also already tested by Autoesporte. At daytime running lights are C-shaped, with a robust hood line and an illuminated bar at the rear. Other similarities include a high waistline and triangular-shaped D-pillar.

Daytime running lights are C-shaped and grid features the element called tiger nose — Photo: Disclosure

as usual, the front grille has a “tiger nose” shape, but this time it is more advantageous than in any other model of the brand. Also new for the Sportage is the two-tone paintwork.

Inside, the changes are extensive. As with the EV6, there is a Huge media center in curved shape that extends to the digital instrument panel.

Sportage cabin resembles that of other Kia cars, such as the EV6 — Photo: Disclosure

Despite all the modernity of the project, Sportage’s life shouldn’t be easy in the mid-size SUV segment. The entry-level version is less equipped and costs more than the more complete Jeep Compass 1.3 turbo (R$216,990).

The top-of-the-line option is still R$15,000 more expensive than the top-of-the-line Limited Compass turbodiesel, which costs R$239,990.

Kia Sportage has a wheelbase of 2.68 m — Photo: Disclosure