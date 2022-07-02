King loses throne in gender-neutral deck created by Dutch woman | Pop & Art

OEGSTGEEST, Netherlands (Reuters) – Indy Mellink, a Dutch card fan, was explaining a game to her cousins ​​last summer when she asked herself: Why is a king worth more than a queen?

The 23-year-old forensic psychologist, encouraged by her father, decided it was time to break with the centuries-old tradition of inequality in decks that rank men above women.

“If we have this hierarchy that the king is worth more than the queen, then that subtle inequality influences people in their daily life, because it’s just another way of saying ‘hey, you’re less important,'” she said in an interview. . “Even subtle inequalities like this play a big role.”

After much trial and error, she designed a genderless deck in which the images of king, queen, and jack were replaced with gold, silver, and bronze.

Friends and family bought the first 50 decks of Gold, Silver and Bronze cards, which have images of gold bars, silver coins and a bronze shield. Mellink did more and started selling them online.

In just a few months, she sent around 1,500 packages, including to other countries — Belgium, Germany, France and the United States. Game stores also showed interest, she said.

Mellink has been testing the cards with players, who said they were never aware of the gender inequality in the decks.