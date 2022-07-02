Laís Caldas poses in a bikini and displays her body in a paradisiacal setting

Laís Caldaswho became known for participating in the BBB22, enjoyed his last day at Lençóis Maranhenses in style. Through Instagramthe doctor posted beautiful pictures in which she appears in a bikinihaving fun in the place that is considered one of the main postcards of Maranhão.

In the first image, Laís appears completely lying on the sand, showing off her powerful curves and spectacular body. In addition to the stylish piece, the brunette also wore sunglasses during leisure time.

Laís Caldas (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In another record, the ex-BBB appears with her hair blowing in the wind as she poses for the photos. This time, she was wearing a pair of jean shorts and a white shirt over her bikini.

Laís Caldas (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The famous also published a special click in which she appears all smiling next to her boyfriend, Gustavo Marsenho. The couple got into a relationship at the time of the reality show and they remain firm and strong, lavishing a lot of romanticism wherever they go.

Laís Caldas and Gustavo (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In the post caption, Lais Caldas wrote: “Last day in this paradise! Maranhão sheets are just perfect. Thanks for everything!” celebrated the dermatologist doctor.

Laís Caldas (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

