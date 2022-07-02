Learn how to find out if a person is trustworthy by observing 4 signs

Trust is a feeling that is gained through actions. know if a person is trustworthy or it doesn’t require a little living together, but there are also signs that can help identify relationships that are doomed to failure and distrust.

4 signs that show if the person is trustworthy or not

Do you have doubts about whether a person is trustworthy or not? Check out some signs that should be taken into account.

1 – How a person acts when they are alone

A classic sign that should be taken as a warning is when a person begins to act differently in the presence of others. This means that when alone by your side, the person shows to be one way, but simulates other actions when they are in public. Lack of authenticity is not a good indicator of trust.

2 – Punctuality is not with the person?

Someone who is or wants to be trustworthy needs to be punctual. This is the minimum prerequisite for this to occur. So, if delay is more common than punctuality, it demonstrates that the person is unreliable. Of course, being late on some occasions is not a bad thing and it can happen to anyone, the problem is with the frequency.

3 – Inability to apologize

Pride can make apologies difficult, but indifference does that too. Keep an eye out if the other person can’t apologize for the mistakes they’ve made. This is not a sign of a trustworthy person.

4 – Disrespect

When trust in the other is lacking, one of the most serious symptoms is disrespect. There is no healthy relationship that can resist without a minimum of empathy and education. So, if the other person doesn’t have respect for you, it’s better to let go and look for more pleasant and reliable companies.