Leaving cell phone in ‘silent mode’ increases dependence on the device | Health

Pixabay cell phone use

Several studies have already linked the excess of cell phones to a higher incidence of cases of depression, anxiety and chronic stress. Therefore, to reduce this harmful use, many people adopt the strategy of turning off notifications – those calls on the screen, usually accompanied by a sound, that signal the receipt of a message. However, researchers at Penn State University, in the United States, found that the effect, in reality, may be the opposite of what was expected, at least in the short term.

From the analysis of data collected on the screen time of 138 phone users, it was found that all research participants started to use the devices more when they were placed in silent mode. On average, they “checked” their phones 53 times a day when the alerts were on, a frequency that increased to 98 times after the intervention.

“Imagine, in class, the teacher tells the students to turn off their cell phones, and we think that now everyone is paying attention to him. But our research shows it’s the opposite, as they’re preoccupied with thinking about all the things they’re missing, so it can be even more upsetting.” University communication.

In the study, the researchers also conducted personality tests to assess participants who fit the concept of Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), which represents increased anxiety caused by the notion of being “out” of important events.

Research results showed that those with high levels of Fomo checked their phone about 50 times during the day with alerts on – a frequency that more than doubled to 120 times when notifications were muted.

Ana Carolina Peuker, founder of the mental health startup BeeTouch, explains how notifications act to create this behavior that holds people together. user attention.

“We know that these devices are developed precisely to increase our attention, our willingness to use them. And the mechanism is as if it were chemical dependency. We have a reward center in the brain that is responsible for reinforcing important behaviors for our survival. But this center is also activated with stimuli that represent a novelty, as with the alerts of the devices”, says the specialist.

She considers, however, that the increase in cell phone use as an immediate reaction to the absence of notifications – a conclusion observed in the American study – is something expected within psychology, but that does not mean that this effect will be permanent.

“There is a theory that when a certain behavior is extinguished, there is a natural tendency for this response to increase. So, when notifications are deactivated, it is expected that that reaction that was conditioned to the notification, that is, the habit to check the cell phone, increase. But, over time, the tendency is for a weakening of this conditional response, so it would be important to evaluate this intervention for a longer period of time”, points out the psychologist.

She believes, therefore, that in the long term usage may decrease with notifications turned off. However, she adds that for users who are heavily dependent on their cell phone, ending the habit overnight may not be the ideal strategy.

Therefore, it advises that an alternative is to understand which notifications actually need to be activated and customize them so that the alerts happen less frequently, and are not completely deactivated. This is also a recommendation from the researchers responsible for the study, who say it is still important to consider Fomo levels when designing this personalization.

For the most exacerbated cases, Ana Carolina explains that, as the devices act on the brain’s reward center, a more effective way to reduce the use of devices is to exchange this source of pleasure for healthier ones.

“The answer is always to expand the behavioral repertoire. If I have only one source of pleasure, this makes me more susceptible to this dependence. So a good strategy is to invest in other areas, such as social relationships, sports, leisure, that bring this positive sensation, but that are not linked to the issue of hyperconnectivity”, says the psychologist.