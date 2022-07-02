Lenovo Legion Halo smartphone appears on Geekbench with powerful chip – All in Technology

Lenovo not only has notebooks dedicated to gaming, but also has smartphones aimed at this audience. Earlier this year, the manufacturer presented the Legion Y90, which impressed by bringing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and variant with up to 18GB of RAM. And now, a new model codenamed “Halo” has just appeared on Geekbench with its key specs.

As per what has been revealed, the Legion Halo will have a model number L71091. While the platform does not directly name the chipset, it is known to be the Snapdrgon 8+ Gen 1 from the cited specs. In addition, the processor will be accompanied by a powerful Andreno 730 GPU, 8GB of RAM and Android 12 operating system.

Regarding the tests, the Legion Halo scored 1299 in the single-core test and 3953 in the multi-core test. However, previous leaks revealed the presence of a version with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which promises to surprise even more in performance.

As for the other features, the model should bring a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W super fast charging. It is also expected to feature a 6.67″ P-OLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In addition, it is rated to receive a 50MP main rear camera and two other 13MP and 2MP lenses.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know the actual release date of the new Lenovo Legion Halo. However, industry sources believe it will be released in the 3rd quarter of 2022.