Leo Dias reveals where he is going after leaving Brazil amid controversies









Journalist Leo Dias announced that he would leave Brazil after the recent controversies involving actress Klara Castanho. One of those responsible for exposing that the artist was raped and became pregnant, the columnist said that she would travel abroad “in search of peace”.

When he announced the trip, Leo Dias said only that he would make a stopover in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and then go to his final destination. This Friday (1st), he published in Stories the map of the direct flight on the plane and showed that he will land in Tel Aviv, in Isarel.

“Towards Israel”, wrote the journalist in Stories.











Leo Dias has been heavily criticized since Klara Castanho’s story became public. The journalist is one of those responsible for the leak of the actress’s sexual assault and admitted the mistake. However, he has shown to be resentful of celebrities who criticized him and publicly unfollowed him.

“I made a mistake, I apologized and the hate I received… I don’t hold any grudges, okay? Let it be very clear, I keep names, just names. Starting tomorrow is a new stage in my life”, he declared. the columnist.



Watch everything about the controversy involving Klara Castanho and Leo Dias:





