Lewis Hamilton and Nelson Piquet: understand the bullshit that could result in punishment for a Brazilian in F1 | TV & Famous

The motorsport world shook this week with the Racist and homophobic statements by the former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet against the seven-time world champion of sport Lewis Hamilton . If you missed this bullshit (or didn’t understand anything), run here and the gshow tell you everything! 😏🤩

It all started when our good old internet brought to light an interview given by the carioca, three-time Formula 1 world champion — in 1981, 1983 and 1987 — to journalist Ricardo Oliveira, from “Canal Enerto”, on YouTube, in November 2021. Commenting on an accident between the Briton and Max Verstappen at the Silverstone Grand Prix, last year’s Formula 1 season, Piquet used the term “little black” when referring to Hamilton.

“The ‘nigger’ [Hamilton] put the car in and didn’t leave [que Verstappen desviasse ]. Senna didn’t do that, he left straight away. The ‘neguinho’ got into the car and didn’t let [Verstappen desviar]. The ‘neguinho’ left the car because there was no way to pass two cars on that curve. He made a joke. His luck was that only the other [Verstappen] f*** you. He did a f**k dirty,” he accused.

It is important to note that Verstappen has been dating Kelly Piquet since October 2020, the second of the former pilot’s seven children, as a result of his relationship with Dutch model Sylvia Tamsma. Another interesting point is that Hamilton’s first Formula 1 title came with an indirect help from Piquet’s son Nelson Piquet Jr., in the case known as “Singaporegate”. 😲😬

In 2008, during the 15th lap of the Singapore Grand Prix, Nelsinho purposely crashed the car to force the entry of the safety car (or safety car) and thus benefit Fernando Alonso, his teammate at Renault. When the cheating was discovered after investigation, Hamilton scored enough points to win that year’s title by one point. for the second place, the Brazilian Felipe Massa.

Returning to Piquet’s racist statement, it caused outrage and many netizens used social media to express their discontent. 👀👇

Hamilton — who is reportedly a fan of Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna (1960-1994) and in the last GP held here, he won many Brazilian admirers for his respectful and excited attitude towards the country, which even earned the Briton the title of honorary citizen of Brazil – he responded to Piquet’s attack with a sentence in Portuguese: “Vamos focus on changing the mindset”.

In the face of negative repercussions, the retired Brazilian pilot released a note retracting the racist phrase. In the press release, he claims that the comment he made was “badly thought”, and argues that the term “neguinho” is “widely and historically used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘cara’ or ‘person’ and never intended to offend.” 🤔😶

“I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a pilot because of his skin color. I apologize to everyone affected, including Lewis, who is a great driver, but the translation in some media and now circulating on social media is not correct.. Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I am happy to make my thoughts on it clear.”

Case closed? Not yet! According to BBC journalist Andrew Benson, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) would have decided to ban the three-time Brazilian champion from paddock (area that houses teams, vehicles, race officials and guests during Formula 1 races) of the category disputes, after the prejudiced speech. 😳🤷‍♀️

The information has not been confirmed by the FIA ​​so far, but the broth has gone even further with the exposure of new prejudiced comments made by Piquet against Hamilton. In the content released this Friday (7/1), in addition to being racist, he was also homophobic.

In the new excerpt of the interview, which was removed from the air, the Brazilian comments on the 1982 Formula 1 season, which had Keke Rosberg as the winner, referring to the 2016 championship, won by his son, Nico Rosberg.

“Keke? He was a piece of shit, he had no value. He’s just like his son. He won a championship… The ‘nigger’ must have been giving more f*ck at that time, then it was kind of bad”, said Piquet, laughing afterwards!