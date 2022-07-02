Libertadores champion for Corinthians to play the Third Division of Minas

At the age of 40, Jorge Henrique will build a new story in his professional career. The striker, champion of the Copa Libertadores and world championship for Corinthians in 2012, agreed with North Esporte Clube, from Montes Claros, in the interior of Minas Gerais.
The striker also has stints in Botafogo, Internacional, Vasco, Nutico, Cear, Athletico, Santo Andr and Santa Cruz. His last club was Cambori, for which he played in the Santa Catarina State Championship.
The coach of the Norte de Minas team will be former goalkeeper Milagres, 56 years old, who had spells in America and Atltico.
After retiring from the pitch, Milagres had some experiences as a coach. He started his career in America, in 2010, when he took charge of the U-20 team.
He won the Campeonato Brasileiro, 2011, the Copa Integrao, in 2012, and the Taa BH, in 2014. In 2018, he left Coelho to coach the Montes Claros professional team.
In the following years, he visited Boston City Brasil and Serranense, both from Minas Gerais. In 2021, they almost got access to the Second Division with America-TO, who were eliminated in the semifinals.
North, the King in the North
The King of the North, as the club that represents Montes Claros is known, will debut in the competition against America-TO, on Sunday, August 7, at 10 am, at Nassri Mattar, in Teofilo Otoni.