Libertadores champion for Corinthians to play the Third Division of Minas

photo: Mauro Horita/AGIF – 8/20/2010

Jorge Henrique lived his peak at Corinthians and, this year, played in the Santa Catarina Championship for Cambori

At the age of 40, Jorge Henrique will build a new story in his professional career. The striker, champion of the Copa Libertadores and world championship for Corinthians in 2012, agreed with North Esporte Clube, from Montes Claros, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

The team is the new member of the Third Division of Minas Gerais football. This is a project led by the CEO of Grupo 3F, Victor Felipe Oliveira, a former vlei player.

In addition to the Libertadores and Mundial cups (deciding the title with Chelsea, in Japan), he also won two Paulistas (2009 and 2013), a Copa do Brasil (2009) and a Brazilian (2011) with the alvinegro from São Paulo. The striker also has stints in Botafogo, Internacional, Vasco, Nutico, Cear, Athletico, Santo Andr and Santa Cruz. His last club was Cambori, for which he played in the Santa Catarina State Championship.

The coach of the Norte de Minas team will be former goalkeeper Milagres, 56 years old, who had spells in America and Atltico.

After retiring from the pitch, Milagres had some experiences as a coach. He started his career in America, in 2010, when he took charge of the U-20 team.

He won the Campeonato Brasileiro, 2011, the Copa Integrao, in 2012, and the Taa BH, in 2014. In 2018, he left Coelho to coach the Montes Claros professional team.

In the following years, he visited Boston City Brasil and Serranense, both from Minas Gerais. In 2021, they almost got access to the Second Division with America-TO, who were eliminated in the semifinals.

North, the King in the North

The King of the North, as the club that represents Montes Claros is known, will debut in the competition against America-TO, on Sunday, August 7, at 10 am, at Nassri Mattar, in Teofilo Otoni.