Lineup: Athletico saves five holders and is doubtful in attack to face Palmeiras | athletico-pr

Athletico will spare five starters to face the palm trees on Saturday, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. Direct confrontation pits the third-placed team against the leader of the competition.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari had already advanced that he would change up to six athletes after the 2-1 victory against Libertad, in the round of 16 of Libertadores. It is precisely the return game on Tuesday, in Asunción, that motivated the decision.

So, right-back Khellven, defender Nico Hernández, midfielder Christian, attacking midfielder David Terans and striker Cuello do not start the duel. Besides them, striker Pedro Rocha is out for not completing the seventh game in the competition for having an uncertain future.

The biggest news in the lineup is forward Canobbio, recovered from an ankle injury and who entered the Liberta match in the second half. He returns to the starting lineup and tries to regain the position in Libertadores against Rocha.

1 of 1 Bento listens to Felipão’s instructions, along with Nico Hernández — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico Bento listens to Felipão’s instructions, along with Nico Hernández — Photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico

The remaining ones are the goalkeeper Bento, the defender Pedro Henrique and the defensive midfielder Hugo Moura.. Striker Vitor Roque is also on the team, but should be replaced in Paraguay by Pablo, who is in the final stages of recovery from thigh pain.

Left-back Abner, a starter who was absent in the South American competition for testing positive for Covid-19, returns in place of Pedrinho, who is looking for a spot in the attack. Felipão’s doubt is between him and Rômulo.

The probable team has: Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and Vitor Bueno; Canobbio, Vitor Roque and Rômulo (Pedrinho).

