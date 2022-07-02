Linn da Quebrada plays with an unusual situation during a tour and has fun on the web: “Put the tire”

Former BBB Linn da Quebrada misses the trip, but doesn’t lose her joy. The artist went through trouble during her time at Lençóis Maranhenses, and instead of despairing, she took advantage of the moment for many jokes and ended up shaking the web. It’s just that the tire of the car that was taking her for the ride blew out and needed to be changed in the middle of the dunes.

All stylish in a swimsuit-like body, she used good humor and made the moment fun. The singer made clicks in funny situations, sitting on the flat tire, in sensual poses, while the spare tire was being changed. She also made videos and photos showing people waiting for the vehicle to be repaired under strong sun and published in stories. Flat tire,” she said in one of the images.

On the same tour were Jessilane and Eliezer, Linna’s former confinement colleagues at BBB 22, and Viih Tube, participant at BBB 22. But they escaped the perrengue, since the car they were in managed to continue their journey without setbacks. She shared the unusual moment with her followers on her official Instagram account.

And the web, of course, did not forgive and joined in the fun, generating a meme festival with the situation. “And Linn da Quebrada, who was in the Maranhão sheets, had a flat tire and she took the opportunity to make a book Same Energy”, said a follower. “Dying. Lina sensualizing for the mechanics. Lucky ones. I just wanted Linn da Quebrada staring at me like that, sending kisses”, joked another one.