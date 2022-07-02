London child is new suspected case of monkey pox in Capital

Health Department issued a statement for all MS municipalities to be on alert

Aerial image of Campo Grande, where a suspected case of monkeypox was recorded. (Photo: Publicity/PMCG)

This week, the Ministry of Health registered a new suspected case of monkeypox, also called monkeypox, in Mato Grosso do Sul, which is being monitored by health surveillance teams. Two other cases of patients who were suspected were discarded in recent weeks.

The new suspected case is a 2-year-old child, resident of London, UK, who came to Campo Grande. The mother sought medical care at a health unit in the capital, on Monday (27), where the presence of multiple skin rash on the child’s body was found.

In addition to symptoms, the child has a history of travel to an endemic country. The child continues with good evolution and in home isolation.

“Faced with the emergence of the monkeypox scenario in the world, Cievs (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance) and the State Technical Management of Single Health in Mato Grosso do Sul issued a risk communication to all municipalities in the state so that the entire system of surveillance stay alert and take timely actions in case of the appearance of suspicious cases”, informed the SES, in a note to the Campo Grande News.

Brazil – Of the 99 cases that were reported in Brazil, 21 were confirmed, 23 cases remain suspected and 55 were discarded. There are fourteen confirmed in São Paulo, five in Rio de Janeiro and two in Rio Grande do Sul.

The health teams of the States have already collected samples for laboratory analysis and are awaiting the results.

