Londrina vs CSA: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

In search of reaction, Londrina and CSA face each other this Saturday, at 11 am, at Estádio do Café, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Series B.

Londrina is coming off a loss to Grêmio, on Tuesday, and is trying to get around the wear and tear in the middle of a marathon of games to distance itself from the Z-4. One of Tubarão’s concerns is in defense, the third most leaked in Serie B, with 17 goals conceded.

The CSA enters the field under pressure. In the last round, the team returned to the relegation zone and needs to look for a new escape route. The proximity of the end of the first round increases the concern of the fans, and the coach Alberto Valentim tries to find quick solutions. With 15 points, the team currently occupies the 17th place.

📺 Broadcast: Sportv and Premiere, with narration by Natália Lara and comments by Marcelo Raed, Sérgio Xavier and Sandro Meira Ricci.

Londrina – coach: Adilson Batista

Tubarão will not have forward Gabriel Santos and midfielder Jhonny Lucas, both with muscle discomfort. In the case of Johnny Lucas, he is also awaiting the regularization of the new contract. On the other hand, the sides Samuel Santos and Eltinho, who were doubts, will go into the game. With that, coach Adilson Batista can again use a scheme with three defenders, something he did only in the first round, against Náutico (precisely the only game that did not concede goals in Serie B).

A probable Londrina is Matheus Nogueira; Augustus, Saimon and Vilar; Samuel Santos, João Paulo, Mandaca, Gegê and Eltinho (Dudu); Caprini and Douglas Coutinho.

Embezzlement: Pedro Cacho, Victor Souza, Felipe Vieira, Jhonny Lucas and Gabriel Santos (medical department).

hanging: Augusto and Matheus Nogueira.

CSA – coach: Alberto Valentim

Valentim needed to adjust the three sectors this week. The team’s performance in the 2-0 defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, on Monday, turned on all the alarms of the coaching staff. The coach has been repeating a base, but does not have defender Wellington, suspended, and the natural replacement, Anderson Martins, felt a hook in his thigh and was vetoed.

As Werley is also out, because of severe headaches, the tendency is for Douglas to start. Lourenço is still recovering from a blow to the back, he doesn’t play, and Yann Rolim could be the option in this round. In front, Rodrigo Rodrigues disputes position with Bruno Mezenga.

Probable CSA: Marcelo Carne; Lucas Marques, Lucão, Douglas and Diego Renan; Geovane, Giva, Yann Rolim and Gabriel; Osvaldo and Rodrigo Rodrigues (Bruno Mezenga).

embezzlement: Lourenço (back pain), Clayton (knee), Cedric (knee), Ernandes (knee), Anderson Martins (hamstring), Wellington (suspended) and Gabriel Tonini (pubalgia).

hanging: Geovane and Marco Túlio.