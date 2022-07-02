Luan completes 20 games without being related by Corinthians; midfielder still hasn’t played with Vtor Pereira

Midfielder Luan has been going through one of the most delicate phases of his career. The player, who arrived in January 2020 at Corinthians, has not yet received opportunities from Vítor Pereira and has reached the 20th consecutive game without being listed by the club’s coaching staff.

Despite the extensive list of absences for this Saturday’s match, against Fluminense, at Maracanã, shirt number 7 is not available to the Portuguese coach – the reason was not disclosed. The names of the white-and-white athletes who disembark in Rio de Janeiro were initially released by the my wheel.

Luan has not appeared on a Corinthians match list since April 19, when the club announced the players for the Copa do Brasil debut. At that time, Vítor was already the coach, but Luan did not enter the field. Since then, the midfielder’s disappearance has been continuous.

The player has only three games in the season – against Santo André (seven minutes), São Bernardo (entered at the end of the game) and Botafogo-SP (started). Since arriving at Parque São Jorge, Luan has not been able to establish himself as a protagonist. In all, there are 80 games, with 11 goals scored and five assists.

Corinthians, it is important to note, is willing to negotiate the sale of Luan this July. As already disclosed by my wheelthe objective of the board is to negotiate the player as soon as the transfer window opens – by the rule, from 18 July.

