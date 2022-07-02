Lucas Fernandes wears boots and returns to training with a group at Botafogo; Erison and Lucas Piazon run on the lawn

O Botafogo can earn an important return for the game against Red Bull Bragantino, next Monday. According to journalist Fabiano Bandeira, midfielder Lucas Fernandes put on his boots and participated this Friday in training with players who did not play or played little against América-MG.

Lucas Fernandes has not played since the defeat to Palmeiras, on June 9, and was in the transition process. Botafogo did not report the problem that removed the combat midfielder – the club no longer discloses the situation of the athletes handed over to the medical department.

Midfielder Barreto, midfielder Lucas Piazon – who dislocated his shoulder in the confusion after the match against Internacional – and striker Erison – who was out of the game against América-MG due to low back pain – just ran on the pitch.

Botafogo will have two more training sessions until the commitment against Red Bull Bragantino, on Monday, in Bragança Paulista, for the seventh round of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Victor Cuesta and midfielder Luís Oyama, who cannot play in the Copa do Brasil, are again available.