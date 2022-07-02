Luciano Huck and Angélica receive celebrities in their mansion for a private party

Luciano Huck and Angélica receive celebrities for an invite-only party at their home; Look

The host Luciano Huck received this Friday (1) a series of celebrities in his mansion for a private party. Among the guests were close friends from the global.

He also invited the participants of the current edition of the Famous dance, which has its grand finale this Sunday. Among them were the actress Jessica Ellenthe influencer Gkay and the presenter Rafa Kalimann.

Huck lives in a luxury condominium in the Joá neighborhood, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The mansion impresses with its luxury and has 1,500 square meters of built area, within a plot of 4,200 square meters. With a phenomenal view, the place even has its own chapel, requested by the wife Angelica.

ANGÉLICA BACK?

According to the column André Romanoof TV observatorythe carioca broadcaster acquired the rights to Lip Sync Battlewhich should go live after the end of the Famous dance, in July. For those who don’t know, the competition is focused on the dubbing battle between artists, who must present a complete performance of a well-known song.

Angelica must co-present the painting with her husband, the presenter Luciano Huck; all details about the project, however, remain confidential.

Look: