Luciano Huck receives celebrities for a party at his home in Rio de Janeiro

Several celebrities attended a party at Luciano Huck’s house last night. The guests did not give further details about the reasons for the celebration, but part of the cast of the current edition of “Dança dos Famosos” was at the residence of the presenter of “Domingão”, in Rio de Janeiro, on the eve of the final of the competition, which will be broadcast tomorrow.

Finalist Ana Furtado, Jessica Ellen, GKay, Tierry and Douglas Souza were some of the participants photographed at the entrance to the event. Lore Improta, who taught Xande de Pilares on the board, was also there.

Already out of the “Dança” list, Rafa Kalimann, Fernanda Paes Leme, José Loreto and Igor Rickli were present.

Douglas Souza and Lore Improta at Luciano Huck’s party Image: Victor Chapetta/Agnews

Ana Furtado will compete in the final of “Dança dos Famosos” with Vitão and Vitória Strada, who were not photographed arriving at the party.

In addition to them, Luciano Huck himself committed himself to dancing in the final of the painting, after a promise made to his colleague Fátima Bernardes.

“Fátima came here for the premiere of ‘Dança’ and challenged me to dance. Fátima, finale of ‘Dança’, on July 3, live on TV Globo. I’m going to dance”, said the presenter at the opening of “Domingão” June 19th.

José Loreto and Igor Rickli at Luciano Huck’s party Image: Victor Chapetta/Agnews

He even joked that this time he won’t use a stunt double. In the presentation of the new season, he “fooled” the audience by using a stunt double in a tango performance.

The promise that Huck refers to was made to Fatima on April 4th, the season premiere.