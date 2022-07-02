Lula participates in the civic parade of the Independence of Brazil at BA in Salvador | Elections 2022 in Bahia

The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participates in the civic parade of the Independence of Brazil in Bahia, in the streets of Salvador, this Saturday morning (2).

Lula, who was not expected at the public event, arrived at Largo da Lapinha around 9:30 am. The PT candidate’s agenda also has an act scheduled for 10:30 am at Arena Fonte Nova. He arrived in the Bahian capital on Friday (1).

1 of 5 Lula on the streets of Salvador on the 2nd of July — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/ Disclosure Lula on the streets of Salvador on the 2nd of July — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/ Disclosure

A crowd surrounds the former president through the streets of Salvador. At his side are the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, the pre-candidate for vice president Geraldo Alckmin, and the PT pre-candidate for the state government, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT). Also present is senator Otto Alencar (PSD), candidate for reelection in the Senate.

2 of 5 Lula on the streets of Salvador — Photo: Disclosure Lula on the streets of Salvador — Photo: Publicity

The pre-candidates for the presidency Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet also participate in the procession towards the Historic Center of Salvador. President Jair Bolsonaro is also in Salvador, but participates in a motorcycle ride along the city’s Atlantic coast.

After two years, celebrations of Bahia’s Independence are once again taking place on the streets; check the schedule

A thousand police officers will work at the event

More than a thousand police officers will guard the civic procession celebrating the Independence of Brazil in Bahia. Military, civilian, technicians and firefighters will participate in security.

The SSP did not elaborate on whether there will be any special scheme for pre-candidates, but says that “points of attention will be monitored”, such as places with public events scheduled and regions with a large concentration of people.

3 of 5 Facial recognition services will be used in the 2nd of July festivities — Photo: SSP Disclosure Facial recognition services will be used in the 2nd of July festivities — Photo: SSP Disclosure

The Facial Recognition System will help officers in security. The device will be added to the conventional cameras spread along the path from Largo da Lapinha towards Dois de Julho square, in Campo Grande, and in total 53 cameras will assist in monitoring throughout the day of the celebration.

All circuit images will be linked to the Integrated Communications Centers (Cicom) and Command and Control (CICC).

4 of 5 Carro da Cabobla is one of the highlights of the 2 de Julho parade — Photo: Henrique Mendes/G1 Cabobla’s car is one of the highlights of the 2 de Julho parade — Photo: Henrique Mendes/G1

The celebrations of Bahia’s Independence began on Thursday (30), with the departure of Fogo Simbolico from the city of Cachoeira, in the Recôncavo region of Bahia, towards Salvador.

This Saturday (2), at 6 am, a traditional fireworks dawn took place in Largo da Lapinha, which marks the preparation of the Civic Procession. Afterwards, flags were raised and tributes were paid to the General Labatut monument.

Then, the first part of the procession started towards the Historic Center region, with tributes to the heroes of Independence by the Convento da Soledade, Ordem Terceira do Carmo and Irmandade de Nossa Senhora do Rosário dos Pretos.

Battle and deaths at Convento da Lapa: Beginning of the struggle for Brazilian independence in Bahia celebrated its 200th anniversary in February

The figures of Caboclo and Cabocla, who represent the indigenous people who fought against the presence of Portuguese settlers in the city, lead the procession.

From 2 pm, the second part of the walk heads towards Campo Grande. At this stage of the course, the pyre of the Symbolic Fire will be lit by the Olympic boxing champion Hebert Conceição. The moment will be accompanied by the raising of flags and tributes at the Monument to the 2nd of July.

5 of 5 2 de Julho parade, in Salvador — Photo: Manu Dias/GOVBA 2nd of July parade in Salvador — Photo: Manu Dias/GOVBA

In Bahia there was a kind of parallel independence from the national movement. The fight began earlier, on February 19, 1822, and ended after the nationally commemorated date, September 7, 1822.

The Bahians only became independent on July 2, 1823, 10 months after Dom Pedro I’s cry for independence. For this, there were many bloody clashes in various parts of the state, which at the time was a province.

The few Portuguese who remained in the country after the 7th of September 1822 crowded into Bahia. After almost a year of fighting, the Bahians expelled the Portuguese on July 2, 1823, considered the most important date in the northeastern state.

