Lula praises procession in Salvador: “It’s not a military parade”

Former president participates in an act that marks an event known as the Independence of Bahia this Saturday (2.Jul.2022)

Former president and presidential candidate for the Palácio do Planalto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) announced his participation alongside supporters during the traditional procession of the event that marks the “Independence of Bahia”celebrated every 2nd of July.

In a video posted on his profile on social media, Lula appears in the middle of the parade alongside the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), the vice-presidential candidate, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and his wife, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja. The PT extolled the procession.

“It’s not a military parade, it’s a people’s parade. That is what independence means.”, said the former president. Traditionally, the parades on the 7th of September, a holiday that celebrates the independence of Brazil, are carried out by the Armed Forces.

The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic also praised the absence of “incidents” in the demonstration.

“Demonstration that the Brazilian people are not only democratic but also like democratic demonstrations”declared.

Watch:

See panoramic image of the procession released by PT:

Lula goes to the Fonte Nova Arena, where there is an act at 10:30 am. The presence of the governor of Bahia, Senator Jaques Wagner (PT) and the PT’s pre-candidate for state government, Jerônimo Rodrigues, is expected.

This Saturday is marked by events with 4 pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic: President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), former President Lula, Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB). Bahia is the 4th largest electoral college in the country, with 11 million voters.

INDEPENDENCE OF BAHIA

The holiday celebrated in Bahia marks events that took place in the early hours of July 2, 1823, when the city of Salvador dawned almost deserted, as the Portuguese army had definitively left the then province of Bahia. It was the official end of the 17-month war (from February 1822 to July 1823) between troops from Portugal and Brazil. This Brazilian victory consolidated the political separation of Brazil from Portugal.

The anniversary has a lot of meaning for Bahians and is usually celebrated in Salvador with a parade in the historic center of the state capital.