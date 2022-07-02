Magazine Luiza shares plummet and accumulate 92% drop in 18 months

Magazine Luiza shares (MGLU3) fell again this Friday (7/1). In the morning, around 10:30 am, the shares were traded at R$2.28 on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange. In addition to this, the American and South America companies lead the falls. The auction ends at 5 pm.

These corporations follow the movement of the Ibovespa itself, which retreated 0.47%, to 98,075 points, at 10:28 am (Brasília time). The case of Magazine Luiza, however, comes much earlier.

In June alone, the company’s decline reached 30%. Owner Luiza Trajano’s fortune also plummeted, and she dropped out of Forbes’ list of billionaires. The businesswoman’s equity has been declining since June 2021, when she hit a record by reaching US$5.6 billion (R$28.6 billion). Trajano occupied the 26th place in the Brazilian ranking and the 2,076th position worldwide.

The falling index draws attention, and there is no prospect of improvement in the short term. Considering the context marked by the increase in interest rates and inflation, with an increase forecast for the coming months, the situation tends to worsen.

The positive highlights of the stock market, on the other hand, are the companies Marfrig (BVMF:MRFG3), Suzano (BVMF:SUZB3) and Minerva (BVMF:BEEF3), which are rising in the index.

reasons for the fall

The context of global political and economic instability is among the factors that explain the significant drop in the company’s shares. The low levels are accentuated by a context of macroeconomic deterioration, an increase in the cost of capital, increased competition and a change in market focus, according to analysts at XP Investimentos.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, and the instability caused by the new wave of Covid-19 in China put pressure on inflation, resulting in higher interest rates and a drop in the purchasing power of consumers. Therefore, there is a decrease in the consumption of durable goods — which penalizes companies like Magalu.

The growth of foreign companies on the global stage is also an important factor in the equation.

Given the context, investors are choosing to prioritize more profitable funds in their portfolio, which facilitate cash generation and growth. The expectation is that the scenario remains low for the next few months.

