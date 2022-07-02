Mais Você: Ana Maria Braga opens the game and tells everything – 01/07/2022 – Illustrated

It’s around nine in the morning on Monday when Ana Maria Braga arrives at Mais Você’s studio, greets her team and concentrates to get on the air. Sitting at the table, she opens the show by discussing nothing less than rape and pregnancy.

He expresses his support for Klara Castanho and says he is outraged at “the gossips” who “call themselves journalists, but they do not know ethics and have no respect for the human being”, in a criticism of Leo Dias and Antonia Fontenelle, who led the actress to reveal who had been raped and given up her baby for adoption.

Outside the TV Globo studios in São Paulo, where Mais Você has been aired since last year, when it moved from Rio de Janeiro, the statement has become one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Ana Maria, who has one of the longest careers on Brazilian TV, totaling 32 years in front of the cameras, is already used to it. Whether for wearing a pink wig or for getting a guest’s name wrong, she goes viral on social media every other day.

Sometimes, however, the television audience, which she follows minute by minute through her point, does not match that of the internet. The LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, the agenda that would open the next day’s program, is proof of that.

If, on the one hand, most fans would celebrate the presenter’s support for the community, on the other hand, thousands of Brazilians — or millions, who knows — would turn off the TV or take the remote control to change the channel.

“You have no idea how many Brazilians, regardless of social class, do not accept the sexual freedom of each one. That’s why I say to my production that Brazil is not São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. I can’t stop talking. Everyone wants an audience, but I need to take a stand on issues that I believe make the country better. I don’t try to impose anything, but I suggest a different look, with more empathy.”

The 73-year-old presenter will occupy the center of Globo’s mornings as of this Monday. With Fátima Bernardes going to The Voice, the Meeting, now with Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, will air before Mais Você.

Although she is now farther away from Bom Dia Brasil, Ana Maria says that she will not leave the news and that there is no forbidden subject in her program, which, with only fixed frames, ranges from sports to economics, with the participation of Felipe Andreoli. and Gil do Vigor.

The only thing the presenter says not to discuss is politics. She does not declare a vote for any candidate or political party and thus intends to go through what must be the fiercest elections since the country’s redemocratization, with a growing number of celebrities asking for the head of Jair Bolsonaro and the return of Lula.

Ana Maria worked as a press officer for Sylvia Maluf when her then-husband, Paulo, was elected mayor of São Paulo in the early 1970s. Since her TV debut in 1977, however, the presenter has moved away from politics. One of the rare exceptions was in 1998, when she declared her vote for Fernando Henrique Cardoso in an interview with Marília Gabriela.

“I said I would vote for FHC because I believed in him — and I still believe in him today. But I don’t take pictures or go to parties with politicians. It’s just that politicians promise things that I’m not sure they’ll deliver. I don’t put my credibility at risk.

Not that Ana Maria can manifest herself as she wants. In the same way that TV Globo actors cannot position themselves in soap operas, films or series, presenters are also not allowed to say in their programs who they will vote for. They can even take a stand, but only in interviews or events, as Gil do Vigor did when he went to Lula’s wedding. They are also prohibited from participating in commercials or any other political campaign material.

Therefore, the presenter is positioned in her own fashion. At the end of Dilma Rousseff’s first term in 2014, she wore a necklace made of tomatoes to satirize the price of food, which she did again under Jair Bolsonaro with necklaces of rice, carrots and even medicines, in addition to a gas bottle bag. Louro José, created to keep the children who watched TV Globinho hooked on Mais Você, also demonstrated.

“Louro was always an alter ego of mine for this. Sometimes, we saw so much clowning in Bom Dia Brasil that Louro came in with a clown’s nose. We didn’t say anything at all, but, as we came after the newspaper, every the world understood. It’s a subliminal and irreverent way for you to say ‘fuck you, what the fuck is going on?’. Necklaces are a criticism regardless of politician or party.”

Another concern that Ana Maria says she has for her credibility is with publicity. Previously accused by critics of making a program with too many commercials, when the extinct Note e Anote, from Record, had 34% of its time dedicated to commercials, compared to about 10% of Mais Você, the presenter says that she refuses to mix the scenarios from editorial to commercial, or promoting products that promise what she can’t guarantee will happen—or, as she says, “that make anything appear or disappear, grow or shrink.”

“Want an example?” she asks this reporter. “I always received invitations from banks for payroll loans. I always said I would, but only if they let me say what it really means. Nobody wanted to. possibility of receiving and then paying. Only this year they let me say that, so I did.”

It’s the same care she says she has with the recipes, sometimes reruns, sometimes unpublished. Director of Mais Você since its debut, 23 years ago, Viviane de Marco says that every 15 days Ana Maria goes to the kitchen, installed in a container in the TV Globo parking lot, since the studio in São Paulo cannot have gas cylinders, to prove a dozen dishes prepared by its team.

It was what the presenter had just done before receiving the report in her dressing room. As in a newspaper agenda meeting, culinary experts show their recipes to the presenter, who can not only ask for changes but also veto the proposals.

Its criteria range from the taste to the beauty of the dishes, as well as the accessibility of the ingredients, that is, if they have a price that fits the pocket of most Brazilians and are easy to find in any region of the country.

Accessibility, by the way, is one of the secrets of Mais Você’s success, in Ana Maria’s opinion. Instead of teaching the viewer how to make a blini, she says she prefers to teach how to make a Russian pancake, a logic that also applies to the other frames of the show, especially the interviews with experts in technical areas, which are seen by almost 5 million. of Brazilians, according to Globo’s estimates based on data collected by Kantar Ibope Media.

“As I make television for a country with a large number of people who don’t have the opportunity to attend school, I take great care. My mother is an example. She didn’t even make it to the fourth year of the group, [o antigo ensino fundamental], so she barely wrote. When I interview someone, I think about the question my mother would ask. That doesn’t mean I don’t know, but I need to ask anyway, because there are millions of Brazilians who don’t know.”

Ana Maria is also not afraid of making mistakes. There have been falls, recipes that didn’t work out so well, paper towels that caught fire, a dog that urinated on your shoulder and Simone & Simaria that became “Simone & Maraísa”, to name a few examples.

Unashamedly, she, who in the late 1990s entered the record books as the longest-serving presenter in the world, with almost five hours a day in front of the camera, says that “what turns on is the risk”.

This, he says, is the reason why he has never abandoned the live show nor has any plans to leave TV Globo, with whom he has just renewed his contract for another two years, until 2024, although the tabloids sometimes anticipate his retirement request or your resignation.

“I would even have things to do outside of TV, because I have other businesses, like coffee and eucalyptus plantations, but it wouldn’t be the same fun I feel in Mais Você”, he says. “I’ve been tried to kick me out of Globo a number of times with fake news. It’s no use saying it’s not true. Obviously there’s going to be a moment when, by judgment, I’ll have to stop. I always say that when I start to get gagá , it’s to let me know. I know I’m not a girl. I’m not 50 anymore.”

With Mais Você’s time change, Ana Maria’s clock will wake up one hour later starting this week, at five-thirty in the morning. Waking up before sunrise is still as difficult as ever, but the presenter says she doesn’t mind. On the contrary. Before bed, about time — and willingness — to even, you know, cook at home, play video games with her grandson and work out three times a week, which guarantees the slim waist for which she is so praised on social media.

“Not everyone reaches 70 with my body. I don’t have stretch marks or cellulite. I like to take care of myself and eat right. That’s the only thing that complicates things. cigarette and eyes turned to the image of the saint in the dressing room. “The girls who work with me are surprised. I serve as an example for them. I didn’t get in the butt line when I was born, but I started doing gymnastics and my butt grew, can you believe it?”