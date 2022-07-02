manufacturer reveals official photos and equipment

After a spy reveal the look of the new Hyundai HB20, a company executive officially revealed the vehicle. This Friday (01), Ken Ramirez, president and CEO of the multinational for Brazil and Central and South America, published the images on his LinkedIn account. This is an early marketing action for the launch of the model, which is scheduled for the next 4th and 5th.

The Hyundai executive also took advantage of the post to anticipate some of the equipment of the new HB20. According to him, the model will offer Hyundai Bluelink connectivity, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Collision Assist, autonomous braking system, fully digital instrument panel and multimedia with touchscreen and wireless interface.

It is worth noting that the Hyundai HB20 did not gain an entirely new design, but a restyling. The manufacturer kept the body plates unchanged, but redesigned the front and rear. The front is the one that shows the biggest changes: there, the curved headlights gave way to similar ones with straighter lines, while the hourglass-shaped grille was exchanged for a hexagonal and bipartite piece.

At the rear, the biggest change is in the taillights interconnected by a horizontal element.

At the rear, the changes focus on the taillights, which are now joined by a horizontal ruler. The sides, on the other hand, remain practically unchanged: there are only wheels with a new design. The interior should also remain pretty much the same, with the exception of some finishing details.

Mechanics of the new Hyundai HB20 does not change

The new Hyundai HB20 should also keep the mechanical sets of the current model. Thus, the entry versions will remain with the 1.0 naturally aspirated engine, capable of yielding up to 80 hp of power and 10.4 kgfm of torque. In turn, the top-of-the-line versions will continue with the 1.0-litre turbo with up to 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm, with manual or automatic transmission, both with six gears.

