Marcelo takes Guta to São Paulo and annoys Zuleica in Pantanal

Marcelo (Lucas Leto) no longer intends to walk away from gutta (Julia Dalavia) after they are reunited in wetland. In the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, the boy decides to take his half-sister to São Paulo, and it goes without saying that Zuleica (Aline Borges) will be terrified when she comes face to face with Tenório’s daughter (Murilo Benício) at her house.

Revolted, Zuleica cannot react immediately, but she will give space to good coexistence to avoid any unnecessary conflict. As expected, she will be in shock because she knows exactly the feeling her son has for Tadeu’s ex-girlfriend (José Loreto) and is fully aware that she cannot control the intense desires of two high-tempered young men. .

Guta and Marcelo do not hide their intimacy in Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The situation gets even worse after Zuleica observes Tenório’s treatment of his daughter, starting a series of arguments between the couple about the lack of affection in the way the businessman treats his children. It is also worth mentioning that the soap opera will include some pertinent discussions about racism later on, putting the character of the villain in check again from the moment one of his children accuses him of feeling ashamed of taking over the black family.

Zuleica and Tenório will do everything to avoid a forbidden romance between Guta and Marcelo, but, as most viewers already know due to the original version of Pantanal, a great revelation will open the way for the romance between the two, which they have kept desire for a long time and will no longer be able to avoid love.