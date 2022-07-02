Marcos Oliveira, Beiçola from ‘A Grande Família’, thanks Tatá Werneck after the comedian pays for his health plan

Marcos Oliveira, the Beiçola of ‘A Grande Família’, used his social networks to thank Tatá Werneck after the comedian financially supported him with his health plan. Some time ago, the actor had turned to the internet in search of financial help to take care of his physical condition.

This Friday (1), the actor revealed that the comedian paid for his health plan and that he will now be able to undergo surgery for the treatment of a fistula in the urethra. Tatá decided to help the artist as soon as Marcos sought help from his followers.

“I want to thank Tatá Werneck, who got me the health plan. But I’m looking forward to being hospitalized soon to have this surgery. And then I have two more months of recovery, then I’ll need more help, I’ll go back to work, God willing, very soon, better,” said the actor.

“I’m going to dye my hair, look the prettiest for everyone, I just don’t order pastels, because I don’t make pastels anymore. I want to do other things in my life,” she continued.

Tatá has already worked with Marcos Oliveira in the TV Globo soap opera, Deus Salve o Rei, during 2018. When registering the video on social networks, the actor directed his thanks to several people, including his former colleague in the plot.

According to the artist, he will undergo physiotherapy sessions and will need follow-up for a year, however he will still be able to work within this period. The operation will be performed at Souza Aguiar Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro.

The actor is known for the outstanding character of ‘A Grande Família’, Beiçola; plot that was part of Brazilian TV for many years. Beiçola owned a pastry shop and was part of the main cast, alongside Guta Stresser, Pedro Cardoso, Marieta Severo, Lúcio Mauro Filho, among other members.