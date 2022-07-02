Marcos Oliveira, ‘Beiçola’, thanks Tatá Werneck for paying for treatment | celebrities

Ana Claudia Nogueira Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, thanks Tatá Werneck and says: “It’s hard work and it’s embarrassing”

Marcos Oliveira, known for playing ‘Beiçola’ in ‘A Grande Família’, thanked presenter Tatá Werneck for helping him in his health treatment. This Friday (1), the actor revealed that he is awaiting hospitalization to perform the surgery that will treat the fistula in the urethra.

Through a live on Instagram, the actor appeared to update the clinical picture. In the speech, the artist took the opportunity to thank the help of Tatá Werneck who would have secured a health plan for Marcos.

“I’m here waiting for the Souza Aguiar hospital to call me to operate and I also want to thank Tatá Werneck who got me a health plan, but I’m hoping to be hospitalized soon to have this surgery and then I have 2 more months of recovery and then I’m going to need more continued help.”

In a good mood, Marcos Oliveira explained what he intends to do after his medical recovery.

“I’m going to go back to work, God willing, soon, very soon, get better, dye my hair, get a prettier face and for everyone it’s good, just don’t order pastels anymore because I don’t make pastels anymore , it’s ok, I want to do other things in my life.”

In May of this year, Marcos appeared on social media reporting that he was experiencing financial difficulties. Without working, the actor asked for help to be able to buy food and continue feeding the dogs he takes care of.

Since last year, the actor has been in need of financial help, in December, Marcos began to need treatment at the SUS due to a urinary problem.

“I didn’t even have money to buy food. I got two food baskets from a producer friend. Some friends helped me buy food for me and my dogs. I got help from friends to pay rent”.