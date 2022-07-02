Marcos Oliveira, the ‘Beiçola of ‘A Grande Família’, thanks Tatá Werneck for his health plan and awaits surgery

Actor Marcos Oliveira, the actor who played the baker Beiçola in “A Grande Família”, made a video this Friday to inform fans about his health. The 69-year-old artist took the opportunity to thank the help he had from Tatá Werneck, who got him a health plan.

“I’m waiting for the Souza Aguiar hospital to call me to operate. I want to thank Tatá Werneck who got me this health plan. But I’m looking forward to being hospitalized soon and having this surgery. And then I have two more months to recover”, said Mark on Instagram.

Marcos is waiting to have surgery for the fistula he has in his urethra. In December, he was hospitalized at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in downtown Rio, treating a problem with his urine.

The presenter of “Lady night” was very touched by the appeal that the artist made on social media last month, and sent him a private message offering help. The two worked together on the soap opera “Deus save o Rei” in 2018.

Tatá Werneck tries a health plan for Marcos Oliveira, the Beiçola of ‘A Grande Família’, and has already helped other people Photo: Juliana Coutinho/Disclosure and Reproduction/Instagram

Tatá Werneck and Marcos Oliveira worked together on the soap opera “Deus save o Rei” Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

It is worth remembering that Tatá is always very generous with those who need help. That’s what happened to Mabel Calzolari, an actress who died in June last year, aged 21, a victim of a rare disease that causes swelling in the spinal cord.

At the time, Tatá paid for the young woman’s wake (which cost R$ 15,000) and rented an apartment in the South Zone of Rio for her mother to live close to her grandson, who lives with his father.

Tatá also often contributes to various virtual crowdfunding to raise money for social causes, such as the families of Covid-19 victims. She also made a cash donation to help ex-BBB Lucas Panteado buy his mother’s house and contributed in the crowdfunding to the trans Juju Oliveira to remove the industrial silicone she has on her face.