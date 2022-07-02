Mariana assumes a defect but continues to judge everyone in Pantanal

Mariana (Selma Egrei) has one of the most bitter personalities in the soap opera wetland, something that has even been softened thanks to the intense charisma of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) but will not be exterminated. In the next chapters, the mother of Irma (Camila Morgado) and Madeleine (Karine Teles) will recognize her big mistakes, but she will not leave aside the arrogant habit of judging everything and everyone around her.

Mariana’s arrival at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm will be troubled, but the landowner will do everything to create a pleasant environment and take care of his ex-mother-in-law, who doesn’t take long to get rancid from Tadeu (José Loreto), pointing out Filó’s son (Dira Paes) as a kind of cretin villain.

Mariana was forced by Irma to move to the Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Despite being exaggerated, Mariana’s intuition will have an ounce of truth, after all she faithfully believes that Tadeu intends to take the place of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) on the farm and, in fact, that is exactly what the farmhand intends to do, due to the accumulation of hate for playboy favoritism. Thaddeus’ greed will increase his desire for command of the farm and will make him create increasingly complicated situations for Jove.

Furthermore, Mariana will fire barbs at the other pedestrians, stretching her judgments even towards Irma’s new suitor, the enigmatic Trindade (Gabriel Sater). In a conversation with her daughter, Mariana asks her to be careful with the romance, crediting the pawns with unjustified distrust. Apparently, it will still take some time for Jove’s grandmother to calm down in Pantanal.