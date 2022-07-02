Marina Ruy Barbosa wins declaration of love from Guilherme Mussi

Marina Ruy Barbosa and Guilherme Mussi are discreet with their relationship (Photo: Agnews)

news summary:

Marina Ruy Barbosa turned 27 and was surprised by a declaration of love from her boyfriend

Discreet, Guilherme Mussi does not usually share much of his personal life on social networks

The federal deputy decided to make an exception to honor the actress

Marina Ruy Barbosa turned 27 and, in addition to receiving congratulations from famous friends, received tribute from federal deputy Guilherme Mussi. On Instagram, the politician published a photo of the couple and took the opportunity to declare himself to his girlfriend, famous for more than 17 years. “Congratulations my love! Love you,” he wrote in the image’s caption.

Marina Ruy Barbosa won a declaration of love from Guilherme Mussi on her birthday

Marina and Guilherme publicly took on the romance in November last year. At the end of May, the actress posted on social media a rare click with Guilherme in Florence, Italy, where she attended the wedding of Lala Rudge and Bruno Khouri.

Marina Ruy Barbosa traveled to Florence, Italy, with her boyfriend, Guilherme Mussi

This is Marina Ruy Barbosa’s first relationship after the separation from Alexandre Negrao. They got married in October 2017, in a ceremony for 800 guests in Campinas (SP). When announcing the end of the union, both claimed that work and physical distance were the reasons that led them to make the decision.

Marina Ruy Barbosa comments on separation from Alexandre Negrão

In a recent interview, Marina Ruy Barbosa spoke openly about the end of her marriage with Alexandre Negrão. The redhead reported that she lived a very sensitive moment in her life.

“It’s frustrating, but at the same time, I try not to feed this feeling. I’m a Cancer, too sensitive and if I think about it too much, I feel bad. I want so much to have my family, my children… Sometimes I ask myself: ‘ When will this happen?’ I’ve been to therapy, I’m back. There are phases”, he said.