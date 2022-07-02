MC Mirella takes off her clothes on the balcony to record content prohibited for minors

MC Mirella set the mood on social media by posting a daring click on her Instagram Stories last Thursday (30). On the occasion, the funk singer took advantage of the sunny day to record content prohibited for children under 18 on the balcony of her apartment and surprised when he took off his clothes.

On the record, Mirella appears with her back turned, wearing black thong panties while taking off the blue crop top she was wearing. Success on platforms like OnlyFans and Privacythe artist provoked her followers by telling her that she had just recorded new, exclusive, bold content.

“I took advantage of the sun to make content for you”warned the famous.

in the feed of Instagram, MC Mirella also posted other previews of the sensual essay she performed. In the pictures, however, she even appears wearing a t-shirt before starting to take her clothes off.

MC Mirella vented

Other day, MC Mirella vented on social media, after being criticized for the sensual content she usually sells on platforms.

“I dislike this kind of prejudice that some people have about this type of work. I started selling this content primarily for a personal reason that wasn’t even mine. But that I felt the need and duty to help”she started.

According to the funk girl, this is honest work like all others and must be respected. “It is honest work like any other […] That doesn’t label me, even, part of my money with this work is to invest in my big dream, which is music”she said, guaranteeing that you will continue chasing your dreams.

“And that’s it folks, I have my dream like everyone else. I make my money to earn my stuff and those things are very important to me. I will not give up. And I’ll be able to do everything I have stashed away and planned here in my mind at the best time”he explained.

Mistaken for porn actress

In time, MC Mirella was also angry after being mistaken for a porn actress by the owner of the mansion he rented. Faced with the inconvenient situation, she decided to cancel the rent on the house.

“I went to rent a house and the guy drove me crazy. I hope he gives my money back because I rented it and gave up going. People draw conclusions from what they see on the internet and what they hear from others. And you don’t have the slightest notion, sense and education. He took a lot from me. I rented the house, paid, everything was fine and he came to make a request that you have no idea about. He took me out of porn star. He thought I was going to use his house to make porn videos.”commented the famous at the time.

