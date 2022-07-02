Megapromo Latam Pass has national tickets starting at 1,560 points

The Latam Pass has a Megapromo that offers domestic air tickets with prices starting at 1,560 points per way plus taxes. Offer is valid for redemptions made through Sunday and for travel between July 25 and September 30, 2022.

The lowest value is for traveling from São Paulo to Ribeirão Preto, but there are also other sections with reduced scores, such as from Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba for, respectively, 3,122 and 3,310 points and from São Paulo to Presidente Prudente for 3,155 points

In all cases, the boarding fees and, depending on the advance of the trip, the issuance fee are still applicable.

Check out all offers on the promotion page.

