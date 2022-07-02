Mendoza participates in Ceará training and could be new against Internacional – Play

the attacker Stiven Mendoza participated in the Ceará ready trainingthis Friday (1st), at the Porangabuçu CT, to face the International. After a grade II muscle injury, suffered 15 days ago, the athlete can be a novelty in the related to the coach Marquinhos Santos.

O Northeast diary found that the player advanced well in the transition period and was released for field exercises. Depending on the physical response, Mendoza can participate in the next game.

The work of the physical department was intense: the average forecast of recovery from the injury was 30 days. Grandpa’s top scorer in the year, with 16 goals, injured against Atlético-MGon the 15th of June.

The match against Internacional takes place on Saturday (2), at 19h, at Arena Castelão, for the Brasileirão.

out of activity

the defender Luiz Otavio and the sock come did not participate in the activity. Through social networks, Vina’s wife revealed that the player’s absence was motivated by hypothermia suffered in the victory against The Strongest, in Bolivia. Ceará will release a medical report one hour before the start of the Serie A match.

In addition to the duo, the goalkeeper João Ricardothe defender Lucas Ribeirothe left-back Bruno Pacheco and the attacker Cleber were also out of training. The group is recovering from Covid-19.

