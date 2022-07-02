Mercado fears that the Chamber will include more spending in the Benefits PEC; dollar rises to R$ 5.32 – Economy

Investors’ concern with the imbalance of public accounts in Brazil and a possible recession in the world economy put pressure on the exchange and the handbag this Friday the 1st. O dollar today amended the third consecutive trading session of appreciation and closed above R$ 5.30 for the first time since February 4, at R$ 5.32, up 1.65%. The pressure on the exchange rate on the first day of the month occurs after the dollar recorded a high of 10.15% in June – the biggest monthly jump since March 2020. During the day, the currency quote reached R$ 5.3382.

O Ibovespa (the main stock index on the Stock Exchange) was also affected by concerns about fiscal policy in Brazil and the external scenario. During the day, the index fell by 1.33%, to 97,200 points – the lowest level since November 4, 2020 -, but recovered throughout the afternoon, pulled by the recovery in international markets. With the improvement, the Ibovespa closed the day with a slight increase of 0.42%, at 98.9 thousand points.

Last night, the Senate approved, in two rounds, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) what extends a series of social benefits on the eve of the October election. After the inclusion of new measures (gasoline allowance of R$ 200 per month for taxi drivers, at a cost of R$ 2 billion, and the allocation of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program), the cost of the “desperation package”, as technicians started to call the PEC, it went from R$ 38.75 billion to R$ 41.25 billion outside the spending ceiling – the rule that limits the growth of government expenses to the inflation of the previous year.

The increase in spending took the market by surprise. Previously, the increase in Auxílio Brasil (from R$ 400 to R$ 600), the expansion of the gas voucher and the voucher for truck drivers of R$ 1,000 per month were already in the account. Shortly before the vote, however, the “taxi driver allowance” and the addition of R$ 500 million for the Alimenta Brasil program were included in the text – which raised the extra-teto bill.

“This increase in spending in an election year, with measures to try to garner votes, greatly worsens investors’ perception of the institutional issue. This has increased exchange rate volatility and led to a depreciation trend”, says chief economist at the Ourinvest Bank, Fernando Consorte.

To shield President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from possible punishments under the Electoral Law, a national state of emergency was included in the PEC. The legislation prevents, under normal circumstances, the expansion or adoption of benefits in an election year, except in the case of a state of emergency or calamity.

The proximity of the October elections intensifies political and fiscal unease, which keeps investors on the defensive. For Jefferson Laatus, chief strategist at the Laatus group, the market suspects that Chamber of Deputies may include new benefits in the voting of the Aid PEC, expanding the fiscal gap of the Bolsonaro government. “Three months before the elections, investors reinforce defensive demand for the dollar to protect capital in the face of measures to increase spending and with several scandals of the Bolsonaro government popping up. This environment should reinforce exchange rate volatility”, he said.

Today, President Jair Bolsonaro said that “there is no lack of money in the nation to serve the population”. The president of the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), stated that the Benefits PEC can be approved on Tuesday in the House.

“Political issues in Brazil don’t help, with the main concern being the fiscal. Spending continues. Then, in 2023, who will pay the bill?”, asks Luiz Roberto Monteiro, operator of the institutional table at Renascença. “Outside, there is all the concern with recession, inflation and high interest rates”, adds Monteiro.

Eduardo Velho, chief economist at the JF Trust, said that the negotiations being carried out in the Chamber to speed up the approval of the text in the Chamber bring some encouragement. “The chances of “new fiscal maneuvers” are falling, he said. Today, the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said that the intention is to unite the proposal with the PEC on Biofuels, which is already being processed in the Chamber, and “If the proposal passes the House in the way it was approved in the Senate, it will go straight to enactment by Congress,” said Barros.

The exchange analyst at the brokerage Ourominas, Elson Gusmão, reinforces that the increase in expenses outside the ceiling should generate more inflation on the side of increased consumption and prices and will force the Central Bank to increase interest more in August and the Selic tends to to remain high for a long period, putting downward pressure on the country’s GDP, he assesses.

Fragile world economy

In addition to concerns about public accounts, the foreign market also put pressure on shares and the exchange rate this Friday. A series of releases from industrial purchasing managers’ indexes (PMI) in various parts of the world – mainly the US, Europe and Japan – indicated weakness in economic activity, while inflation remains rampant in the euro zone.

While the euro zone’s consumer price index (CPI) hit a record 8.6% in June, the manufacturing PMI dipped to 52.1 last month, hitting a 22-month low. The US PMI dropped to 52.7 in June (as measured by S&P Global), reaching the lowest mark in two years, while the Chicago ISM’s was 53 (predicted 54.3).

The economic data reinforces the perception of recession and slightly cools the expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by Central Banks to fight inflation. This week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that the monetary tightening process will most likely involve “some pain” from an economic point of view, but that the even more serious threat would be failure to control inflation.