Metallica’s Master of Puppets is in Stranger Things and breaks the internet

The scene of Eddie playing guitar was in the promotional material for the new episodes and caused anxiety among fans. (photo: Playback / Netflix)

Those who accessed social networks today could feel like they were in a time tunnel. The band Metallica and the hit Master of Puppets are among the most talked about topics this Friday (1/7) – thanks to a scene from Stranger Things, in which the character Eddie (Joseph Quinn) plays the music on the guitar.

For rock fans, it was a delight to see the eight-minute-long song in the series. The younger ones were able to get to know one of the biggest hits in rock history.

Master of Puppets

Master of Puppets, or Master of Puppets, in Portuguese, was released in March 1986, on the album of the same name, which is considered the best of the band and one of the most influential in the history of metal.

With striking bases, killer riffs and solos, the track had at least three guitars for its recording. A curiosity: Master of Puppets was the first song in which vocalist James Hetfield played a solo.

But it’s not just the melody that won over the audience. Master of Puppets has powerful lyrics that talk about the control exerted by drugs on the user’s mind, more specifically cocaine. It is as if the drug, the master, had a voice of its own, capable of killing the individual.

The puppet is the drug user, who insinuates having had the experience with the drug in search of growth. But now that he is familiar with the substance, he knows that the promises were lies, and he feels ridiculed for it. However, he still relies on the drug to make him feel better. That is, he understands that addiction can kill him, but he feels powerless to change.

About Metallica

Metallica was formed in Los Angeles, California in 1981. It all started when drummer Lars Ulrich placed an ad in The Recycler that read “Drummer looking for other metal musicians to jam with Tygers of Pan Tang, Diamond Head and Iron Maiden”. Guitarists James Hetfield and Hugh Tanner of Leather Charm responded to the announcement.

Metallica’s current lineup includes drummer Lars Ulrich, vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo. Before reaching its current formation, the band had other members, namely: Dave Mustaine (guitar), Ron McGovney, Cliff Burton and Jason Newsted (bass).

The band is one of the most recognized in metal, thrash metal and heavy metal. In addition to Master of Puppets, Metallica has other hits, such as Nothing Else Matters, Enter Sanderman, The Unforgiven, Fade to Black and Whiskey in the Jair. In all, the group has 10 studio and four live albums.

Show in BH

Metallica’s concert shook the public in BH (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

On 5/12, Metallica performed, for the first time in its history, in Belo Horizonte. The show in Mineiro ended the Brazilian tour and lasted almost two hours, with a very excited audience and band.

In addition to a lot of rock, the show had an emotional moment, in which vocalist James Hetfield thanked the audience for the presence and opened his heart, when talking openly about the problems with addiction he faced recently. “If you are going through a difficult time, know that you are not alone.” Applauded, he even received the hug from his bandmates on stage.