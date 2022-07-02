Mexican mayor marries alligator to ensure plenty

The ceremony took place in San Pedro Huamelula and featured traditional music, revelers dancing and a kiss to seal the union.

The tradition of marrying an alligator is old and guarantees that the village will not be in need

Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa, from the village of San Pedro Huamelula, in Mexico, got married on Thursday, 30, with an alligator in a wedding dress. In a colorful ceremony, with traditional music and revelers dancing as they begged the leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss, the representative took part in an ancient local ritual dating back to pre-Hispanic centuries between the Chontal and Huave indigenous communities in the state of Oaxaca. , like a prayer asking for the bounty of nature. “We ask nature for enough rain, enough food, so that we have fish in the river,” said Sosa, mayor of the small fishing village on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca, the country’s richest in indigenous culture and home to many groups that have maintained their languages ​​and traditions. The seven-year-old reptile, known as the little princess, is believed to be a deity representing Mother Earth, and her marriage to the local leader symbolizes the union of humans with the divine.

