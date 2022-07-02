Militão returns home and Karoline says: ?Wouldn’t risk the hexa?

After enjoying the holidays, defender Éder Militão returned home. 9 months pregnant with Cecília, the couple’s first child, influencer Karoline Lima told on her social media that the Real Madrid and Brazilian national team player returned after walking “at the clubs in Miami”.

Karoline did not explain how the couple reconciled, made it clear that she is still “angry as hell” over the episode and hopes that her husband has learned from what happened. The influencer, however, showed good humor by stating that she only accepted Militão’s return so as not to disturb the Brazilian team in winning the sixth in the Qatar World Cup.

In addition, Karoline revealed the condition to forgive the defender: being able to enjoy the clubs in Miami after the birth of her daughter.

“Pregnant rabies is forever, but he came home, he decided, and now we have Cecília to come into the world, we have other things to think about. We have to mature and think about her first. I’m not very good with him, but we’re there”, said the influencer.

“I was mad as hell, I still am. Could it be a little hormone too? Maybe. And I also wanted to make it clear that everything was for the greater good: Cecilia? Also, but the hexa is there, right? I couldn’t put the hexa at risk because of that frill. Come on, Cecília! Come on, hexa!”, he joked.

Shortly after, she – who is in her 37th week of pregnancy – appeared on social media alongside the merengue defender, who had a dog on her lap.