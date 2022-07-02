Milton Neves cries remembering his wife’s death: “Very bad life”

Almost two years after the death of Milton Neves’ wife, Lenice, the journalist still cries with nostalgia when remembering his life partner. He opened the doors of his house to be interviewed by Cátia Fonseca in Melhor da Tarde this Friday (1) and then spoke about his deceased wife. She died in August 2020 at age 65 from pancreatic cancer.

“I’m alone in this 5,000-meter house, with four or five floors. Without her, my life was very bad. I lost 18 kilos. We lived 53 years, she and I, we had only one courtship, engagement and marriage“, said the communicator, visibly shaken. The veteran still remembered his youth in the city of Muzambinho, in the state of Minas Gerais, where he met Lenice.

“She was rich there and I was tough. Everyone wanted to date her, but she said: no, I want to do dentistry. She went to do dentistry and only left when our children were born. She was a hero and is missing in my life”, he said. Milton. Together, the couple had Cristiana, Paula, Fábio, Tiago, Lucas, Carlos and Milton Neves Neto.

Music makes Milton Neves cry

During the interview with Cátia, the journalist had to answer some questions about his personal life. Among them, the presenter of the Band asked him to choose a song.

Immediately, he replied: Por Amor, by Moacyr Franco. “It was the first song of my relationship with Lenice”, he revealed, before bursting into tears.

Testimonials from friends and special recipe

In addition to the emotional moments when remembering his wife, Milton Neves was honored with testimonies from friends and relatives on video. Cátia Fonseca showed the records to the journalist and made him cry with her kind words.

Milton’s friend, chef Roberto Ravioli, also surprised his colleague on the program and prepared a pasta carbonara for the journalist and the presenter.

Check the interview in full: