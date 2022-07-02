Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina announce reduction in ICMS

The rate for fuel, energy and telecommunications will be 17% or 18%, as per the measure approved in Congress and previously determined by three other states

Increase in fuel prices was the main concern in the search for a limit on ICMS



The States of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina announced this Friday, July 1st, a reduction in the tax rate Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in the sectors of fuels, energy and telecommunications. The federative units announced the measure in line with the law passed in Congress that imposes a ceiling of 17% or 18% in these three sectors. Previously, São Paulo, Goiás and Espírito Santo had already made similar announcements. The ICMS rate in Minas Gerais was 31% for gasoline, 30% for electricity and 27% for telephone and internet services, and will increase to 18%. Diesel, which has a rate of 14%, will not change. The measure was announced by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo) on social media.

In Rio de Janeiro, governor Cláudio Castro (PL) also reported the reduction via the internet. The state had a rate of 32%, one of the highest in the country, and according to the president, it should lose R$ 3.9 billion in revenue. Even so, Castro considers the measure positive as it allows a reduction of up to R$ 1.19 in the price of a liter of gasoline, and stated that he had determined that Procon-RJ supervise the application of the measure from Monday, 4th. time, in Santa Catarina, Governor Carlos Moisés (PSC) signed a provisional measure (MP), with immediate effect and valid for six months while it is evaluated by the state Legislature, which determines the reduction of the tax for electric energy, gasoline, fuel alcohol and communications. Before the measure, the rates were 12% for diesel and 25% for gasoline, but the value has been frozen since October 2021. In practice, the rate on diesel was 8% and on gasoline, between 18% and 19%.

We announced today the reduction of the ICMS tax rate on gasoline from 32% to 18% in the State of Rio. The expectation is that there will be a reduction of up to R$ 1.19 at the pump at gas stations, making the average value of a liter cost about R$ 6.61. It is the country’s biggest reduction in the price of gasoline. — Cláudio Castro (@claudiocastroRJ) July 1, 2022

To ensure that the reduction in gasoline reaches the population, I ordered Procon-RJ to start, on Monday (4), Operation Lupa na Bomba. The institution’s inspectors will be able to assess and, if necessary, fine gas stations that do not reduce prices throughout the state. — Cláudio Castro (@claudiocastroRJ) July 1, 2022

Today I sign the Decree that reduces the ICMS on gasoline, electricity, telephone and internet services in Minas. Gasoline tax was 31%, electricity 30% and communication 27%. All will pass to 18% in our state starting today. — Romeu Zema (@RomeuZema) July 1, 2022