Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina announce reduction in ICMS

Abhishek Pratap 20 seconds ago News Comments Off on Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina announce reduction in ICMS 0 Views

The rate for fuel, energy and telecommunications will be 17% or 18%, as per the measure approved in Congress and previously determined by three other states

LUCAS LACAZ RUIZ/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO/AE/Arm filling silver car with gas pump
Increase in fuel prices was the main concern in the search for a limit on ICMS

The States of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina announced this Friday, July 1st, a reduction in the tax rate Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in the sectors of fuels, energy and telecommunications. The federative units announced the measure in line with the law passed in Congress that imposes a ceiling of 17% or 18% in these three sectors. Previously, São Paulo, Goiás and Espírito Santo had already made similar announcements. The ICMS rate in Minas Gerais was 31% for gasoline, 30% for electricity and 27% for telephone and internet services, and will increase to 18%. Diesel, which has a rate of 14%, will not change. The measure was announced by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo) on social media.

In Rio de Janeiro, governor Cláudio Castro (PL) also reported the reduction via the internet. The state had a rate of 32%, one of the highest in the country, and according to the president, it should lose R$ 3.9 billion in revenue. Even so, Castro considers the measure positive as it allows a reduction of up to R$ 1.19 in the price of a liter of gasoline, and stated that he had determined that Procon-RJ supervise the application of the measure from Monday, 4th. time, in Santa Catarina, Governor Carlos Moisés (PSC) signed a provisional measure (MP), with immediate effect and valid for six months while it is evaluated by the state Legislature, which determines the reduction of the tax for electric energy, gasoline, fuel alcohol and communications. Before the measure, the rates were 12% for diesel and 25% for gasoline, but the value has been frozen since October 2021. In practice, the rate on diesel was 8% and on gasoline, between 18% and 19%.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Fluminense lineup: Diniz tests formation with Martinelli and Matheus Martins | fluminense

Without two players from the team he had been using as a starter, coach Fernando …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved