Minecraft Youtuber dies of cancer and leaves last message

Popular Minecraft content creator, the youtuber known as technoblade died of cancer at age 23. After a long battle with the disease, the death was confirmed on Thursday (30) and was accompanied by a last video.

Technoblade’s final message was posted as a video on his YouTube channel, which has over 10 million subscribers. In an empty white room, the content creator father read a letter with Alex’s last words, the youtuber’s real name.

“Hello. If you’re watching this, I’m dead,” reads the letter, which was written on the same day the youtuber died. “Thank you for all your support of my content over the years. , I would choose to be Technoblade again every new day, because those were the happiest days of my life.”

The youtuber also recalls that he fooled many haters by being called “Dave” in one of his videos, when, in fact, his real name was Alex. In addition, the youtuber thanked all the fans who contributed with subscriptions and purchase of items from his channel. “My brothers go to college [com esse dinheiro]! That’s if they want to”, says the youtuber in the letter.

Battle against cancer

With more than 10 million followers on YouTube, Technoblade has been battling cancer since last year — the diagnosis was made public in August 2021. According to family members, the stage 4 disease caused many difficult moments, but it did not stop the youtuber of “trying to win, even though I knew it was almost impossible”.

On social media, fans and friends of the youtuber also offered condolences and sent support to the content creator’s family. In the farewell video, the father also stressed the importance of community to Alex. “You were very important to him.”