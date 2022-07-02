Minions 2: Get Ready to Get the First Steps in Gru’s Evil With These Fun Products – Movie News

Minions 2: Origin of Gru has hit theaters and you can get ready to see the continuation of the saga of the little yellow animals and their evil owner with these fun items. Check out!

They are back! After a long delay due to the 2020 pandemic, Minions 2: The Rise of Gru has finally hit theaters, making its debut on June 30th. The feature, which follows the plot released in 2017, follows the adventures of one of the most beloved villains in cinema: Gru (Leandro Hassum).

In the 1970s, the main character of Despicable Me is a young fan of the supervillain group Vicious 6. Along with his loyal followers, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join the bad boys.

Just like the first movie, Minions 2 is a production made for the whole family. And because of that, it deserves collectibles and fun games to be enjoyed together by the little ones and their guardians. Therefore, the I love cinema brings in this article some exclusive Minions licensed products for you to ensure the entertainment of children and adults. Check it out!

Funko Pop! Minions 2 Stuart on Skates – BRL 99.90

– BRL 99.90 ‘My Favorite Minion’ sweatshirt – BRL 89.90

– BRL 89.90 Dobble the Minions – BRL 63.99

– BRL 63.99 Funko Pop! Young Gru – BRL 104.91

– BRL 104.91 ONE Minions 2 – BRL 33.98

– BRL 33.98 Minions jigsaw puzzle with 100 pieces – BRL 43.24

Funko Pop! Minions 2 Stuart on Skates





The new Funko doll collection features the little yellow animals dressed in their best 1970s outfits. Collectibles available as Young Gru, Bob, Otto, Kevin and Stuart (this model). Available on Amazon for R$ 99.90.

‘My Favorite Minion’ sweatshirt





True fans of Universal Studios’ yellow monsters will love to parade around in a funky and warm sweatshirt – perfect for the low temperatures of the season. Available in different colors and sizes, you can find it on Amazon for R$89.90. Minions 2: “We have the best”, praises Leandro Hassum, the voice of Gru, about Brazilian dubbing (Exclusive Interview)

Dobble the Minions





Featuring the iconic Despicable Me gang, dobble features 5 different fast-paced game modes in a single box. Great for games with two to eight players. Find it on Amazon for R$ 63.99.

Funko Pop! Young Gru





Fun and debauched, Young Gru’s collectible is perfect for decorating people who are passionate about animation. Inspired by the continuation of the Minions saga, the doll is made of vinyl and is part of an exclusive collection of the film. Available on Amazon for R$ 104.91.

Minions 2: Soundtrack will have a special surprise for Brazilian fans

ONE Minions 2

The classic card game you already know with a fun design inspired by Minions 2. The deck is multicolored, features the figure of children’s favorite characters and has an exclusive special card. Find it on Amazon for R$ 33.98.

Minions jigsaw puzzle with 100 pieces

Get the gang together to put together a fun and colorful puzzle of Gru’s adventures. Composed of 100 pieces, it is recommended for children over 5 years old. Available on Amazon for R$ 43.24.