Minions: learn why voters nickname Bolsonaro – 01/07/2022 – Illustrated

“The minions have been on this planet longer than we have. They all have the same goal: to serve the most evil villain in the world”, explains the friendly narrator of “Minions”, 2015, a film centered on the troupe of little yellow creatures that serve Gru, the protagonist of “Despicable Me”. The franchise has been collecting its billions in cinema since 2010, but in the context of the 2018 elections, the mob of clumsy people gained new meaning in Brazil as a nickname for Jair Bolsonaro supporters.

Conceived as a kind of pejorative name, the “bolsominion” was born as a meme, comparing the minions – who are a vibrant yellow flag – to the supporters who filled the streets with T-shirts and Brazilian flags, a sign that the left seeks to recover today.

In addition, the characters blindly obey the orders of the supervillain of the time — in the film’s history, they have served from a tyrannosaur, to Napoleon and Dracula. All of them, including Gru, have an air of goofy and clumsy, another characteristic that the opposition associates with Bolsonaro’s behavior.

The first public record of the expression “bolsominion” in text available on the networks today is from July 3, 2015, by the user Zanfa, from the Capinaremos portal — therefore, before the 2018 elections, but at a time when Bolsonaro was gaining notoriety. However, in the image, deputy Eduardo Cunha — then president of the Chamber of Deputies and responsible for initiating the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff — takes Gru’s place as the “evil favorite”, while Bolsonaro, also a deputy at the time, appears all yellow. in the body of a minion.

As a fundamental part of children’s comedy — and to the irritation of parents, who have to put up with their children’s imitation — the minions still chatter nonstop in an incomprehensible language, in a thin voice, with one or another recognizable word. It’s also what guarantees them some drop of cuteness and enough personality to star in a new movie of their own, like this new “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru”, which hits theaters this Thursday.

Despite everything, and as politicians increasingly try to surf on memes and youth language to rally other supporters, being “bolsominion” hasn’t been an offense for some time. The president’s own son 03, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, has already celebrated a birthday in 2019 with a themed party for the little creatures.

Meanwhile, supporters on social media already acknowledge: “I’m a bolsominion with great pride, and that’s it!”