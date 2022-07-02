Ministry of Health confirms new suspected case in DF

posted on 01/07/2022 18:26



(credit: Reproduction/CDC)

The Federal District has one more patient suspected of having contracted monkeypox. As a result, there are now two cases under investigation in the capital of the republic. The information was confirmed to Mail by the Ministry of Health this Friday afternoon (7/1).

Sought, the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) said it is still awaiting the result of the laboratory test of the first suspected case, a man aged between 20 and 29 years, who is well and at home. The story was revealed by Mail on June 21st. About the most recent case, the folder has not yet commented. The space remains open for demonstrations.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection and most patients recover within a few weeks, according to the UK’s public health system (the British SUS). Symptoms are usually flu-like and the lymph nodes are swollen. Afterwards, it progresses to a rash of blisters all over the body.

Wait for more information.