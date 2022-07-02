Monique Evans becomes a joke with the result of the facial procedure: “I saw no difference”

Monique Evans becomes a joke by showing before and after a procedure done to give a ‘lifting effect’ on the face

This Friday (1), the former model Monique Evans caused an uproar on social media by sharing the result of her face lift procedure.

The presenter did lip filler and implanted PDO threads, used to give a ‘lifting effect’, lifting the face and reducing expression marks and wrinkles.

“The before and after placing the PDO wires. No exaggeration, very natural! I’m super happy! Ah, notice the filling in the mouth. I loved“, she wrote in the caption when showing the new face.

Turns out, some followers didn’t notice much of a change. “Not much has changed, no“, said an admirer. “It was the same“, commented another. A third highlighted: “I’m sorry but I didn’t see a difference“.

Despite this, there were fans who defended the mother of Barbara Evans. “Looks great“, said a follower. “perfect anyway“, praised another.

Look:

SNAPSHOT

the presenter Monique Evans bought a real fight with the fans of the winner of the Big Brother Brazil 22the actor Arthur Aguiar.

It’s just that, on her social media profile, the blonde decided to give the digital influencer’s husband a nice nip. When citing the former BBB Jade Piconwho is in the midst of a controversy after being cast in the next nine o’clock soap even without der DRT (professional registration), she has not forgiven the ex-brother.