Monique Evans has a procedure on her face and leaves followers intrigued

Presenter and former model Monique Evans, 65, shared before and after photos of a procedure she had on her face. However, the followers commented that they did not notice any difference in the face of the famous.

In a post on Instagram, Monique said that the procedure on her face was done with PDO threads (polydioxanone)a method of tissue support with the use of 100% absorbable threads that guarantee stimulus for collagen production, from the healing process in the region.

“The before and after putting the PDO threads. No exaggeration, very natural! I’m super happy! Ah, notice the filling in the mouth, I loved it!”, said the former model.

Even with Monique’s excitement, countless followers questioned the presenter and former model for not having seen any changes after the procedure. “Not much has changed,” said one of them. “Where’s the photo of the after?”, asked a user of the social network. “Which before and after?” asked another person. Another follower, however, gave strength to the presenter after performing the treatment. “The important thing is, ‘did you like it?’ If so, that’s good for you. Aging wisely and being happy with what you see is what really matters. Be happy,” she said.

Another person said he didn’t see any differences either, but considered that the important thing is for Monique to be happy with the result. “The important thing is that you can see the effects of the result and be happy, that’s what matters. I don’t know if it’s just me, but I look carefully and I can’t see any differences. For me, it’s always the same, always right, but I think you beautiful, yes”, she evaluated.