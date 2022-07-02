Monique Evans shows the result of the procedure and confuses the web: ‘What’s the before and after?’ – Lifestyle

Monique Evans showed the result of an aesthetic procedure. This Friday (1st), the model published photos in which she shows the before and after of making an application with PDO threads, used for support and to lift the tissues of the face and that are absorbed by the body after a few months.

“The before and after putting the PDO wires. No exaggeration, very natural. I’m super happy. Ah, notice the filling in the mouth. I loved it”, wrote Monique Evans in the publication. However, the model’s procedure generated controversy.





Many followers of Barbara Evans’ mother said they didn’t notice the change in her face. “What’s the before and after?”, asked an internet user. “Sorry, didn’t see a difference, but congrats honey,” said another. “I like you a lot, but I didn’t see the difference. Anyway, always beautiful”, commented a third. “Nothing has changed,” declared one netizen.

However, there were also those who left praise in the comments of the publication. “You’re beautiful anyway, our muse,” one fan said. “Beautiful”, praised one netizen. “It’s beautiful,” commented another.

See Monique Evans’ post below:





