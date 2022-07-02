Mother of young man filmed killing father-in-law in pharmacy says girlfriend ‘induced’ him to act violently | Goiás

The mother of Felipe Gabriel Jardim Gonçalves, filmed killing his father-in-law in a pharmacy in Goiânia, said that his girlfriend, the victim’s daughter, “induced” the young man to act violently. Lúcia de Fátima de Souza Jardim said that her son has a “disorder”, without specifying which one, and that this contributed to his committing the crime.

“I am not saying here that my son is right to take a life, but I am here to say that he [Kênnia Yanka] it got him on the nerves. She kept calling, upsetting all the time,” he said.

In testimony, the investigated confessed to the crime and said that the fact that his father-in-law had registered a report against him after threats against his girlfriend was the reason for the murder. According to the police, Felipe believed that this could get in the way of his goal of joining the Military Police.

Felipe’s mother said that her son was monitored from 5 to 14 years old, but did not specify for what type of disease and said that she interrupted the treatment on her own, throwing away the reports.

“It’s a tragedy, nobody is happy about it, but there’s this other side, which had my son’s outbreak”, said Lúcia.

The mother also stated that the son always wanted to surrender spontaneously, instead of being arrested. Felipe was found by the Civil Police at the home of relatives after about 60 hours of searching.

1 of 3 João do Rosário Leão died after being shot in a pharmacy – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera João do Rosário Leão died after being shot in a pharmacy – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

Felipe and his girlfriend, Kênnia Yanka Leão, had an argument last Saturday (25). According to police, on the day, he threatened the young woman and shot her in the air. This made the father-in-law, João, register the case at the police station.

Although the investigated confirmed these facts to the police, his mother said that her son was being held at his girlfriend’s house. “He started to receive messages from the boss and needed to leave, but she took his key, she didn’t let Felipe out”, Lúcia added.

“It was a psychotic break. We have to investigate, but you don’t need to be an expert to know that it was an outbreak in fact, it’s not an excuse for defense. Nobody with 1% discernment commits a crime like that. Felipe was feeling wronged, he didn’t threaten her”, reinforced the prisoner’s lawyer, Júlio Brito.

2 of 3 Kênnia Yanka shows a message sent by her then-boyfriend, Felipe Gabriel Jardim, shortly after killing her father — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Kênnia Yanka shows a message sent by her then-boyfriend, Felipe Gabriel Jardim, shortly after killing her father — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

Felipe had the record as a sports shooter. The weapon used in the crime was in his name. However, he did not possess or carry a weapon. Thus, he could only load the pistol in specific situations, such as in shooting ranges or competitions.

To go to the pharmacy, Felipe used a borrowed car, as what he had bought was in the garage. The vehicle was found in the house where the investigated was hiding, in Goiânia.

Before being found, the young man told the police that he was hiding for a while in the rural area of ​​Caldazinha.

