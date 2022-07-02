Mourão says that ex-president of Caixa accused of harassment ‘failed badly’ in the ‘moral part’ | Policy

Vice President Hamilton Mourão commented this Friday (1st) on the case of former Caixa Econômica president Pedro Guimarães, accused of sexual harassment by bank employees. For Mourão, Guimarães ‘failed badly’ in the ‘moral part’.
“In terms, let’s say, operational, Pedro’s work was very good. Caixa has advanced a lot over the years. But, unfortunately, in this moral part, it failed, and it failed badly”, Mourão told journalists upon arrival at the Palace. of the Plateau.
Guimarães left office on Wednesday (29), after the allegations became public. The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) opened an investigation to investigate his conduct in relation to the female employees.
Mourão, who is a retired Army general, said that in his experience as a soldier, harassment by a superior of a subordinate is “one of the worst things that can happen.”
“46 years in the Armed Forces, which is where we act with honor, loyalty, integrity, probity. So, any type of harassment that is done by a superior on a subordinate is one of the worst things that can happen. I don’t agree under any circumstances,” added the deputy.
Caixa employees say, for example, that Guimarães would call them to his room in hotels during official trips, asking for medicine or a cell phone charger. When they arrived, he greeted them with inappropriate attire.
Employees also report forced hugs, in which he ran his hand over their private parts.
“I consider it harassment. It was on more than one occasion. He has a habit of inviting a group of employees to have dinner with him. He pays these employees wine. I didn’t feel comfortable, but at the same time, I didn’t feel like refuse to accept a glass of wine. And after that he asked me to take a cell phone charger to his room at night and he was wearing inappropriate clothes, he was dressed in a very informal way of samba song underwear. hand, he took a step back inviting me into his room. I felt too invaded, too disrespected as a woman and as someone who was there to do a job. I had already said that it was not appropriate to ask me into his room so late and still receive me that way. I felt humiliated”, said one of the employees, on condition of anonymity.