Mourão says that ex-president of Caixa accused of harassment ‘failed badly’ in the ‘moral part’ | Policy

“I consider it harassment. It was on more than one occasion. He has a habit of inviting a group of employees to have dinner with him. He pays these employees wine. I didn’t feel comfortable, but at the same time, I didn’t feel like refuse to accept a glass of wine. And after that he asked me to take a cell phone charger to his room at night and he was wearing inappropriate clothes, he was dressed in a very informal way of samba song underwear. hand, he took a step back inviting me into his room. I felt too invaded, too disrespected as a woman and as someone who was there to do a job. I had already said that it was not appropriate to ask me into his room so late and still receive me that way. I felt humiliated”, said one of the employees, on condition of anonymity.